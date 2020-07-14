News

Feedback sought on new council website

Jim Tait 10 hours 9 min ago 0
Shetland Islands Council is giving the public a sneak preview of its new website, with the opportunity to provide feedback on its design and functionality.

The new site will be more interactive across a wider range of devices, and will also help meet new accessibility guidelines which now apply to all public service websites.

The existing site will be kept up to date until later in the year when a full switch-over will take place.

ICT executive manager Susan Msalila said:  “We’re very pleased to be able to let people get an idea of what the new website will look and feel like.

“This ‘beta site’ is a cut-down version, and doesn’t cover the whole range of council services at the moment, but it will allow customers to see for themselves how well they can access our services using their phone or tablet.”

The small-scale test site is now live at https://beta.shetland.gov.uk/

