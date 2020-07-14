News

Fresh concerns raised over air traffic control centralisation

Ryan Taylor 9 hours 40 min ago 0
Fresh concerns raised over air traffic control centralisation

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston has  raised fresh concerns over air traffic control centralisation.

 In a letter to Transport Secretary Michael Matheson, the Conservative MSP said Hial progressing with plans to introduce remote control  before an island impact assessment is completed was not consistent with the spirit of legislation.

He said: “It’s no secret that there are profound concerns across my region – particularly in Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles – about the safety implications of relying on unmanned control towers. 

 “The Scottish government own Hial – they promised that an islands impact assessment would take place and it seems clear that any changes should not happen until the assessment has been carried out.

“I very much hope that, even at this late stage, the Scottish government will relent and start listening to the concerns of our local communities; those which will be most impacted by these proposed changes”.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.