Dowry share glimpse of ‘new normal’ as pubs, restaurants and cafes open again
Cafes, restaurants and pubs can open to the public again this morning after months of closure.
The Dowry shared a glimpse of what awaits customers once they return through the doors, with a one-way system in place and signs reminding the public to maintain a one-metre distance from staff and other customers.
Hairdressers can also open from today, with many eagerly anticipating the chance for a first trim in months.
The Lounge bar in Lerwick is set to open its doors at 11am, while the Marlex will re-open from 7pm.
And we’re back! Opening from 10am today. It’s gonna be a bit different but with your help we hope you’ll enjoy your dining experiences with us. We can’t wait to welcome you in! #NewNormal2020 #signofthetimes pic.twitter.com/CRZ0xwCekZ
— The Dowry (@BeervanaUK) July 15, 2020
