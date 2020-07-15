Dowry share glimpse of ‘new normal’ as pubs, restaurants and cafes open again

Signs in the Dowry window will remind customers to remain socially distant inside.

Cafes, restaurants and pubs can open to the public again this morning after months of closure.

The Dowry shared a glimpse of what awaits customers once they return through the doors, with a one-way system in place and signs reminding the public to maintain a one-metre distance from staff and other customers.

Hairdressers can also open from today, with many eagerly anticipating the chance for a first trim in months.

The Lounge bar in Lerwick is set to open its doors at 11am, while the Marlex will re-open from 7pm.