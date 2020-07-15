Junior footballers given green-light

The Shetland senior team in training previously - the wait for senior training to begin goes on, but juniors can now return.

Full contact training can begin for junior footballers, as long as clubs follow guidance from the Scottish Football Association (SFA).

But clubs cannot organise matches against each other, and those over the age of 18 will have to continue to wait for the season to begin.

The Shetland Islands Council has given local clubs the green-light to begin outdoor training on their pitches.

However, players will not be allowed to access changing rooms or other indoor facilities, and will have to sanitise their hands pitch-side.

Scottish Rugby has also given the go-ahead to junior rugby players, who again will not be able to take part in matches and will have to adhere to a “no close contact” basis in training.