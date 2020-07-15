Litter campaign urges tourists to keep Shetland beauty spots stunning

The #BinYourLitter campaign urges tourists to keep beauty spots pristine.

As Shetland prepares to welcome tourists again a new campaign has been launched urging visitors to respect the landscape and wildlife and take their litter home.

Zero Waste Scotland is launching Scotland is Stunning – Let’s Keep It That Way, backed by the Scottish government and Keep Scotland Beautiful.

As lockdown eases, Scotland’s tourism industry officially reopens from Wednesday 15th July. The campaign celebrates Scottish beauty spots including Shetland.

Zero Waste Scotland chief executive Iain Gulland said: “This opportunity to get outdoors is great news. If you are camping, exercising, having a barbecue or just enjoying the scenery, have fun and bin what you don’t need or take it with you.

“Go home with happy memories and leave the place so others can do the same. We know Scotland is stunning, let’s keep it that way!”