Man who filmed child put on sex offenders register

A man has been placed on the sex offenders register for filming a teenage girl on a concealed mobile phone.

David Martin Grogan, of Ladies Drive, Lerwick, admitted four sexual offences charges at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old had been charged with voyeurism, including recording the child without their knowledge in a bathroom on the concealed mobile in June 2019, and taking indecent photographs in June and November 2019.

Grogan was also charged with using a concealed mobile to record the child in a bedroom on 5th September 2019 and a bathroom on 20th November 2019.

Grogan was placed on the sexual offenders register. He had his case adjourned until the 12th August for the preparation of reports and a restriction of liberty assessment.