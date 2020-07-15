Non-harassment order after leaving 50 voicemails

A man who left 50 voicemails on a woman’s phone has been handed a non-harassment order.

Malcolm Macleod, from South Lochside in Grabhair, Isle of Lewis, was found guilty of stalking and engaging in a course of conduct that would cause fear and alarm.

The 63-year-old telephoned the woman’s place of work, repeatedly made calls to her phone and left 50 messages, including telling her that he loved her.

The incidents took place in January this year in various places in Shetland, including the Sella Ness accommodation, Tagon Stores and Voe, according to the charge against him at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Macleod was given a £740 fine and told not to approach or contact, or attempt to approach or contact, the victim for 12 months.