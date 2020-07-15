NorthLink ferry journeys plummet 95 per cent during lockdown

The NorthLink passenger ferry Hrossey – passenger numbers were massively down during lockdown.

Lifeline ferry passenger numbers were down by 95 per cent during lockdown as travel on the NorthLink boats was restricted to essential journeys.

From 22nd March to 30th June 6,010 passengers were carried compared to 112,416 for the same period in 2019.

Seventy passengers were refused travel as they did not meet the criteria during phases one and two of lockdown.

Freight transport numbers were 16 per cent down, while there was a reduction in freight lane meterage of 34,325 since 22 March – a 21 per cent decrease compared to the same period last year.

A total of 10,004 bookings were cancelled, leading to more than £4.2m in refunds being processed.