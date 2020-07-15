News

Queues outside hairdressers and bars as venues reopen

Ryan Nicolson 9 hours 30 min ago 0
Queues outside hairdressers and bars as venues reopen

People queued outside the Lounge Bar and Just Gents barber shop in Lerwick as pubs, cafes, restaurants and hairdressers reopened to the public.

Seven punters were waiting to get into the Lounge at 11am as it reopened for the first time since March, while there was a queue of people patiently waiting for a trim outside Just Gents, which opened at 9am.

At the Lounge barmaid Senga Priestley said they were “delighted to be back”, but were looking forward to getting back to normal.

The bar is operating with table service only, and with staff in visors.

Games such as darts, dominoes and crib are off the table, while the jukebox is shut off and live sports cannot be shown on the television.

Ms Priestley said they were not able “to do anything that encourages folk to speak louder”, for fear of spreading germs.

Cafes and restaurants opened up as well, with as many as five tables occupied at The Dowry on Wednesday morning.

Staff at The Dowry also wore visors as they served customers, with one-metre social distancing and table service only strictly in force.

Owner Stuart Fox said they had been “encouraged” by the return of regular customers this morning – and were pleased to see around 50 bookings for both Friday and Saturday night.

He said they had taken in “plenty of staff” today, with cleaning of tables and chairs required after each group had left the cafe.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.