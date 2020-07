A woman who stole products from her workplace in March has been fined £520 at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Julie Ann Jamieson, of Scalloway, took cleaning products, food and soft drinks from The Checkout in the village.

Jamieson was charged with theft at court on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old also stole dog treats, a bottle of wine and two toothbrushes from the shop during the course of her employment.