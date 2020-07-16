News

Council to upload videos from future meetings

Ryan Nicolson 6 hours 9 min ago 0
The SIC plans to upload recordings of non-exempt items from meetings from 1st August.

That is to make meetings “publicly accessible” during the current restrictions, with all being held virtually.

A full council meeting will discuss the change on Wednesday, with a notice of motion stating the council had noted the “long-standing desire” to make meetings more accessible to the public.

All non-exempt items from meetings of the full council and the committees for environment and transport, policy and resources, education and families and development will be made available afterwards, if the notice of motion is passed next week.

Reporters had been asked to attend the council’s “White House” building to view virtual meetings, but this week were allowed for the first time to watch proceedings without having to leave their offices or homes.

