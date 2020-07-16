News

MSP supports lamb campaign

A new initiative aimed at boosting UK lamb sales has won an MSP’s backing.

 The “Make it Lamb” campaign is set to reach a majority of the UK population as it rolls out during the year.

Tory MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston, whose family farm in Orkney, said it was an important initiative and even a small uptake in sales could have a positive impact for sheep farmers. 

“Nowhere produces finer lamb than the Highlands and Islands so we really stand to benefit from a nationwide campaign that focuses on quality,” he said.

 “Scotch lamb is a premium food which is healthy and nutritious, and this campaign looks to remind folk that lamb can be a great part of someone’s diet, particularly with the many imaginative recipes using lamb that are available.

 “Even a small increase in lamb sales could have a real impact on the sector, providing a boost for many smaller farmers and crofters at a difficult time.”

