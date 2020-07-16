Ofgem approves interconnector cable plans

Ofgem has approved plans for a 600MW subsea interconnector cable to the mainland, paving the way for the 103-turbine Viking Energy windfarm.

The energy regulator has approved the plans after a consultation earlier this year, and said they will proceed with the cable on the condition that they are “satisified” by the end of this year that the project will go ahead.

Ofgem said they “consider this decision to be in the interests of existing and future GB consumers”.

They admitted that the majority of the responses to their public consultation, held after they announced they were “minded-to” accept the plans earlier this year, were negative.

The company say they will address the concerns of those that responded negatively to the consultation by the end of July.

The news comes almost a month after SSE Renewables announced they would be pledging £580 million to the project.