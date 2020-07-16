News

Pupils will not be asked to maintain social distance

Ryan Taylor
Pupils will not be asked to maintain social distance

School pupils will not be asked to maintain social distance from one another when schools return in August – but teachers and other school staff will.

New advice from the Scottish government says two metre distancing should be maintained wherever possible between adults, and between adults and children who are not from the same household .

Adults are being asked to wear face coverings if they can not maintain a two metre distance or are inter-acting face-to-face for 15 minutes are more.

Face coverings are not required for children, except those who have been clinically advised to wear them.

Teachers are being asked to assess the needs of children who may have experienced neglect  during the school closure period.

And measures will be put in place to reduce the risk of transmission.

The advice being issued today by education secretary John Swinney is regarded as the “best and safest way” to re-open schools.

Add Your Comment

