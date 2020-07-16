Shetland ‘fogbow’ in lockdown photography showcase

The picture of the fogbow taken by Christyne Dunk.

A picture of a rare ‘fogbow’ – or white rainbow – taken in the isles has been selected for a showcase of lockdown images in a project by a top Scottish artist.

The picture by Christyne Dunk from North Roe has already been seen by hundreds of people on social media as part of the #coloursoflockdown project being run by Argyll-based artist John Lowrie Morrison – informally known as Jolomo.

It is now one of a small number of images from the project being showcased to a wider audience.

Ms Dunk took the picture on her mobile phone in her parents’ garden in Northmavine, during a socially distanced birthday visit.

“It was my mum’s birthday and we were visiting her at a social distance. The fog had rolled in and I wasn’t sure if I was actually seeing a bow, so I took a photo to check.

“I was just in the right place at the right time.”

John Lowrie Morrison, who is best known for his landscapes of Scotland in high-key colour, was amazed by the response when he encouraged fans to share images of the colour around them.

He received stunning photographs from all over the UK and beyond, which were then shared with thousands of others on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #coloursoflockdown.

“Colour is very important in my work,” he said.

“I think the colours in my paintings developed an even brighter hue in lockdown, as if my spirit was compensating for the time of darkness the world was going through.

“When people ask me where I get my colours from, I tell them to look a bit harder. There is colour almost anywhere. I wanted to encourage people to notice the colours around them in lockdown, even if they couldn’t travel far, because it lifts the spirit.

“The response has been amazing, and some of the photographs are superb. It’s against the spirit of the project to turn it into a competition, but some of the pictures were so strong they deserve a wider audience.”

People responded with pictures taken on cameras and mobile phones, on daily walks or capturing views from windows. Images include a cow in the setting sun from Queensland, Australia, sunset on a beach in Calpe, Spain, and a view of the city lights from a balcony in Hong Kong.

Images from Scotland include sunsets from Oban and Machrihanish, the sunrise at Hopeman in Moray, and a little girl playing in a park in Falkirk – as well as the Shetland fogbow.

Many people commented that seeing the photographs helped cheer them up in a difficult time. One wrote: “The photos have been stunning, beautiful and inspiring, which has helped us through this unprecedented time.”

Another said: “Although I’m a key worker and have worked right through lockdown, I can’t believe how much I am noticing colours now.”