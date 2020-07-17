News ST Online

Cullivoe Up-Helly-A’ seventh festival postponed

Ryan Nicolson 11 hours 16 min ago 0
Cullivoe has become the latest Up-Helly-A’ committee to postpone their 2021 event.

That just leaves the South Mainland and Northmavine festivals scheduled for next year, although the Delting festival may also move from its provisional October slot to March 2021.

Jarl elect Steven Brown said it was a “disappointing decision”, but added that “no-one wants to risk public safety”.

“It’s a disappointing decision in many ways, but my squad and I look forward to leading the celebrations when Up Helly Aa returns properly in 2022.

“No one wants to risk public safety, and this delay will allow the community to enjoy the preparations and festival in full when the time comes.

