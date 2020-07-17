News ST Online

Ferry timetable to return to normal from Monday

Ryan Nicolson 10 hours ago 0
The council’s inter-island ferry timetable will return to normal from Monday 20th July.

And lates buses will resume also, having operated on a reduced timetable due to coronavirus.

Late evening bus services will begin again from Friday 24th and Saturday 25th July on the four routes to and from Lerwick, which include those to Toft and Sumburgh.

Bus capacity will be reduced, but passengers will now only have to remain one-metre apart in line with Scottish government guidance.

The requirement to book ferry journeys will also be relaxed with a return to the practice of ‘bookings only’ limited to the late evening services on Yell sound, Bluemull sound and Whalsay routes.

There is no requirement to book any services on the Bressay service from next week.

Although passengers will no longer have to book onto ferries, the council is asking people to continue to do so if possible.

The wearing of face coverings will also remain mandatory, apart from those under the age of five and those that are medically exempt.

The council added they are working on introducing contactless payments on the ferries, although this will not be in place yet.

