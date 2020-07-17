Seven-year-old to walk from Lerwick to Aith for RNLI

A seven-year-old boy has set off walking this morning as he aims to walk over 21 miles in the next week.

Lerwick-resident Ben Masson will walk the equivalent distance of Lerwick to Aith lifeboat stations, 21.1 miles, around the streets of the town to raise funds for the RNLI.

He hopes to finish his march at 5.10pm on Friday 24th July, matching the Lerwick lifeboat’s service number of 17-10.

Both Ben’s dad Grant, and his grandad John Best, volunteer on the Lerwick lifeboat.

And Ben and his younger brother Charlie are keen to join the family tradition when they are older.

Lerwick lifeboat operations manager Malcolm Craigie said they were “really grateful” to Ben for taking this challenge on.

“Ben’s family are well connected to the Lerwick lifeboat and it’s great to see him and his brother taking an

interest too. “

Folk can donate to Ben’s Just Giving page by following this link: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bensshetlandlifeboatwalk