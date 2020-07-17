Two more UHA’s postponed 

The Norwick and Uyeasound Up-Helly-A’s have become the latest in the line of postponed events next year.

Taking to social media yesterday, both committees said that due to necessary restrictions their 2021 events would have to be postponed.

No dates have been provided for the 2022 festivals.

The Norwick and Uyeasound events join the Lerwick, Bressay, Scalloway and Nesting festivals in moving back by a year.

Only the Cullivoe, Northmavine and South Mainland festivals remain on the fire-festival calendar for next year.

The Delting event is scheduled to be held at the end of October this year, although could also be moved to next March.