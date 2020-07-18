Lodberrie back on market after housing plan rejected

Photo: Shetland Islands Council.

The former sea scouts hut at Copland’s Pier in Lerwick has been put back on the market by Shetland Islands Council.

The move comes less than two years after the Lerwick Sea Scouts were told they would need to find a new permanent home, ending a more than 50-year association with the building.

And it follows plans last year to turn the lodberrie into a one-bedroom home for a Canadian couple, which were rejected by council planners on safety grounds.

The council has given prospective buyers until Thursday 6th August to declare an interest in the lodberrie.

It has also informed interested parties that the building will require further planning permission if it is to be used for anything other than a clubroom or store.

Offers are also being invited for the former Quarff Primary School and adjacent school house, while expressions of interest are being sought in the now vacant Scatsta Airport buildings.