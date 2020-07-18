News ST Online

Lodberrie back on market after housing plan rejected

Ryan Nicolson 6 hours 11 min ago 0
Photo: Shetland Islands Council.

The former sea scouts hut at Copland’s Pier in Lerwick has been put back on the market by Shetland Islands Council.

The move comes less than two years after the Lerwick Sea Scouts were told they would need to find a new permanent home, ending a more than 50-year association with the building.

And it follows plans last year to turn the lodberrie into a one-bedroom home for a Canadian couple, which were rejected by council planners on safety grounds.

The council has given prospective buyers until Thursday 6th August to declare an interest in the lodberrie.

It has also informed interested parties that the building will require further planning permission if it is to be used for anything other than a clubroom or store.

Offers are also being invited for the former Quarff Primary School and adjacent school house, while expressions of interest are being sought in the now vacant Scatsta Airport buildings.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC.

