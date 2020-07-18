SSE launches virtual consultation on renewable connections

SSE Renewables has launched a virtual consultation for their renewable energy projects in the isles.

The interactive consultation allow users to view key project information and give feedback on the development and construction of connections to the HVDC converter station and Kergord substation.

And respondents will be able to hold live chat sessions with members of the project team at certain times next week.

As well as the Kergord substation, the consultation includes materials on the prospective Energy Isles windfarm project, along with the Mossy Hill project.

The consultation, and the dates and times of the live chat sessions, are available at this link: https://www.ssen-transmission.co.uk/projects/shetland-renewable-connections/