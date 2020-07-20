Coastguard flew offshore worker to Clickimin after medical evacuation

Coastguard teams carried out a recent medical evacuation. Photo: archive image.

Lerwick coastguard teams were called to evacuate a patient from an offshore platform yesterday (Saturday).

The Rescue 900 helicopter was deployed to a platform 90 miles southeast of Shetland following an emergency call at around 12.30pm.

A coastguard spokeswoman said the patient was flown to the Clickimin emergency landing site in Lerwick, touching down at around 2.40pm.

The patient was met by Lerwick and Sumburgh coastguard teams and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The ambulance service has been approached for details about the patient’s condition.