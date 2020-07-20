News

Politicians call for views on energy price rises

Ryan Taylor 12 hours 37 min ago 0
Householders who have experienced large hikes in their energy prices are being asked to contact their representatives at Westminster and Holyrood.

Alistair Carmichael MP and Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart are both asking constituents to get in touch with examples of high prices and difficulties with suppliers.

The Parliamentarians are gathering evidence of the situation in Orkney and Shetland to demand action from energy suppliers and government on unfair charges and poor customer service.

 The move follows representations from consumers frustrated with rising costs over the last few years.

Research from comparethemarket found 72 per cent of households across the UK have seen an increase in their energy usage since lockdown began.

 Mr Carmichael said:  “Too many households in the Northern Isles remain in fuel poverty.

“The added impact of the pandemic and the economic uncertainty make that chronic challenge all the more acute. It is all the more important then that customers are charged fairly for their energy use and that billing issues are sorted out quickly.

 “In these difficult times we all need to play our part in supporting one another. Correspondence we have received from constituents, however, shows that some energy suppliers are not necessarily doing what they should to support their customers.

“We would encourage anyone who has experienced energy issues to contact us so that we can gather evidence of the scale of the problem in the Northern Isles.”

Ms Wishart added:  “People are understandably complaining about steady and steep rises in costs over the last few years.

“When coupled with stretched budgets as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, this will be worrying time for many people.

 “Islanders shouldn’t be penalised with unfair costs. We know that some people feel that the price they’re being charged per unit has gone through the roof in recent months with no real justification from energy companies. We also know it’s difficult for some people to switch providers because of meters used in the isles.”

