RNLI celebrates 90th anniversary of Lerwick Lifeboat Station

Andrew Hirst 12 hours 8 min ago 0

The RNLI has produced a video celebrating the 90th anniversary of Lerwick Lifeboat Station and its volunteer crew’s ongoing work saving lives at sea.

The video, published on Friday, highlights the history of the station, which is the RNLI’s second most northerly, behind Aith, which is also in Shetland. 

It highlights the crew’s patch, which includes the “vast and unpredictable North Sea” and their work battling a “harsh and unforgiving climate”.

A recent rescue featured in the video includes the 2017 Ocean Way trawler disaster.

The video also mentions the 62 awards for gallantry presented to crew over the 90 years. 

“Here’s to the volunteers of the Lerwick Lifeboat Station,” the video adds. 

“And 90 years of making the seas around Shetland a safer place.”

Video shared with permission from the RNLI. 

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

