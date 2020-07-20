Shoppers encouraged to ‘think local first’

Folk are being encouraged to “take care and think local first” as part of an initiative to help town centres in their fight against coronavirus.

Scotland’s Town Partnerships have announced the Scotland Loves Local campaign, along with the Scottish government, which is encouraging people to back the businesses at the heart of their communities.

The aim of the campaign is “to encourage people to make the most of what’s available close to them rather than immediately turning to large online retailers”.

Chief officer of Scotland’s Town Partnerships, Phil Prentice, said the impact of the virus had hit local shops hard.

“We need to support them to get back on their feet in a way which recognises that we still need to stay safe and follow the public health guidelines.

“Sometimes for generations these people have been there for us. Now it’s time for us to be there for them.”



