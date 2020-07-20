News

Shoppers encouraged to ‘think local first’

12 hours 36 min ago 0
Shoppers encouraged to ‘think local first’

Folk are being encouraged to “take care and think local first” as part of an initiative to help town centres in their fight against coronavirus.

Scotland’s Town Partnerships have announced the Scotland Loves Local campaign, along with the Scottish government, which is encouraging people to back the businesses at the heart of their communities.

The aim of the campaign is “to encourage people to make the most of what’s available close to them rather than immediately turning to large online retailers”.

Chief officer of Scotland’s Town Partnerships, Phil Prentice, said the impact of the virus had hit local shops hard.

“We need to support them to get back on their feet in a way which recognises that we still need to stay safe and follow the public health guidelines.

“Sometimes for generations these people have been there for us. Now it’s time for us to be there for them.”


 

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.