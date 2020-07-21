‘Blank cheque’: Carmichael condemns Tory rejection of trade deal scrutiny

Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael has condemned the UK government’s blocking of amendments designed to allow Parliament to scrutinise and vote on future trade bills.

He was speaking after votes late on Monday evening, in which the government ordered its MPs to reject any amendments which would guarantee oversight of the terms of a future trade deal with the United States or other countries.

Mr Carmichael warned that amounted to a “blank cheque” for the government to do as it pleased in a future trade deal with the US, including cutting food and farming standards and environmental protections.

He said: “The government may claim that they will protect food and farming standards but their actions tell a different story.

“We know that the US wants us to lower our regulations and environmental standards as part of any deal. By removing checks and balances, the government is weakening their hand in negotiations, not strengthening it.”