Delting festival moved back to 2021

Plans to host the Delting Up-Helly-A’ in October have been scrapped, with the festival now pushed back until March 2021.

This is the second postponement for the festival this year, after it was delayed just a week before it was due to be held in March.

The festival’s committee say they have now made the “extremely hard decision” to further delay the festival.

“With the current restrictions in place and the public’s health our main concern, we feel October would not be achievable at this time.”

The committee thanked the public for all of their support.

Squad members were informed of the decision last night, before the committee made the announcement public this morning.

Delting is the fourth festival to change its date in the last week, with the Norwick, Uyeasound and Cullivoe festivals all announcing they would be postponing their 2021 events by a year due to the pandemic.

There are just three events left in next year’s fire festival calendar: the Northmavine festival in February, and the South Mainland and Delting festivals in March.