Learning Centre at Lerwick Library back open

Library systems and learning assistant Louise Arcus takes down the ‘closed’ sign on the Learning Centre door. It went up on 17th March.

The council is reopening their Learning Centre next to the Shetland Library from today (Tuesday 21st July).

The public will be able to use the computers between 1.30pm and 4.45pm between Monday and Saturday, although new restrictions will be in place for users.

Computers will have to be pre-booked and users will be restricted to one-hour visits, while face masks will have to be worn.

Users will also be asked to provide a contact number in line with the Scottish government’s test and protect system.

The council says they hope to increase opening hours, and open other parts of the library to the public, “as soon as possible”.

Anyone interested in booking a computer can do so by calling 01595 743868 or by filling out the online form at https://pcbookings.shetland-library.gov.uk/netloan/Login.aspx