Ryan Nicolson 11 hours 55 min ago 1
No Sunday papers until September, Loganair says

Loganair says they will be unable to bring newspapers to the isles on Sundays until the beginning of September.

The company said they only had one flight from Aberdeen to Shetland on a Sunday due to their reduced service, and that flight leaves in the evening “which is the key travel time for customers on that day”.

“As such, regrettably, we won’t be able to bring same-day newspapers into Shetland on Sundays until our schedule gears back up from 7 September.”

The Brae Co-Op announced on Facebook that they would not be receiving papers on a Sunday,  due to the airline pushing back their Aberdeen flight.

In May, newspapers began arriving later than usual after Loganair said there was no room on their morning flight, due to a large increase in the number of parcels making their way to the isles during lockdown.

  • Catherine Marshall

    • July 21st, 2020 11:17

    Not being able to buy a paper on a Sunday is an absolute disgrace, Even 60years ago you could get your Sunday papers no bother.I really do think we are going backwards.

