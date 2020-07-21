Northmavine Up-Helly-A’ postponed

The Northmavine Up-Helly-A’ has been postponed for a year.

That leaves just the Delting and South Mainland events, both scheduled for March 2021, left in next year’s fire festival calendar.

Prospective jarl Robin Sinclair confirmed that next year’s Northmavine festival was unable to go ahead.

Uncertainty over the current Covid-19 situation, worries over social distancing both prior to and during the event, and difficulties in obtaining materials for the jarl squad have lead to the festival’s postponement.

The question over banning the use of blackface in future festivals will be discussed by the committee at their next meeting.

Eight festivals have now postponed their 2021 events, while the Lerwick junior festival has been cancelled.