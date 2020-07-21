News

Volunteer lifesavers tow family’s yacht to safety after its engine failed

Andrew Hirst 4 hours 7 min ago 0
Volunteer lifesavers tow family’s yacht to safety after its engine failed
The RNLI towed a French yacht to safety in Lerwick. Photo: RNLI

A family of three have been towed to safety after their yacht’s engine failed near Shetland. 

The RNLI Lerwick lifeboat was tasked to assist the French-registered vessel earlier today (Tuesday). 

The lifeboat launched  at around 12.15pm to go to the aid of the family of three who had contacted the UK Coastguard.

The lifeboat reached the stricken yacht around 12.30pm around three nautical miles east of Helli Ness by Cunningsburgh, and took her under tow into Lerwick harbour.

The vessel arrived back in the small boat harbour in Lerwick at around 2pm.

Tommy Goudie, deputy coxswain said: “The skipper of the vessel did the right thing in contacting the Coastguard as soon as they realised they needed assistance.

“Their yacht is well equipped but had suffered an engine failure which they were unable to repair at sea and our volunteer crew were pleased to be able to assist.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.