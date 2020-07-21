Volunteer lifesavers tow family’s yacht to safety after its engine failed

The RNLI towed a French yacht to safety in Lerwick. Photo: RNLI

A family of three have been towed to safety after their yacht’s engine failed near Shetland.

The RNLI Lerwick lifeboat was tasked to assist the French-registered vessel earlier today (Tuesday).

The lifeboat launched at around 12.15pm to go to the aid of the family of three who had contacted the UK Coastguard.

The lifeboat reached the stricken yacht around 12.30pm around three nautical miles east of Helli Ness by Cunningsburgh, and took her under tow into Lerwick harbour.

The vessel arrived back in the small boat harbour in Lerwick at around 2pm.

Tommy Goudie, deputy coxswain said: “The skipper of the vessel did the right thing in contacting the Coastguard as soon as they realised they needed assistance.

“Their yacht is well equipped but had suffered an engine failure which they were unable to repair at sea and our volunteer crew were pleased to be able to assist.”