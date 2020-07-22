News

Lockdown leads to problems for those living with dementia

Ryan Taylor 10 hours 59 min ago 0
Eve Thompson hands over a cheque to Ann Williamson of Alzheimer Scotland. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Ongoing measures to curb the spread of coronavirus have led to a deterioration in life quality of those living with dementia.

That is the view of local advisor for Alzheimer Scotland Ann Williamson, who says the lack of social interaction during lockdown has taken its toll on people with the condition.

Her warning has come as the charity has launched a JustGiving page aimed at making it easier for people to donate while the organisation’s premises are closed.

“During lockdown more than ever our services have been in demand,” she said.

“One of the things we’ve found is that, with the lack of activity and social contact, that’s placing carers under a lot more stress, so they’re needing additional support.

“We’re finding that people living with dementia – their condition is deteriorating quicker, because of the social isolation.”

She added there had been a “greater demand” for the service provided by the charity since lockdown began.

”People need more support, and carers need more support,” she said.

She said a Just Giving Page was being set up as a tool to help people donate more easily, although she stressed Alzheimer Scotland was being very well supported in the community.

“If people were fundraising, if the JustGiving page was advertised, people could just use that,” she said.

“Although it’s not that we’re saying ‘please donate’ – we’re really well supported by folk in the community.

“It is a good place for people to donate because the resource centre is closed and I’m working from home.

“Normally people would be fundraising, people would be having lots of cheque donations and people would be organising things spontaneously.”

It follows a cheque presentation from 12 year-old Eva Thompson who raised over £800 for the charity through a bake sale. 

