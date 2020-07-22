Shetland Wildlife’s incredible footage of orca pod off West Mainland
A few minutes of aerial footage by Hugh of what was an incredible all-day encounter with the 27s Orca pod off the west Mainland yesterday. Wonderful to watch, film & photograph.
Posted by Shetland Wildlife on Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Shetland Wildlife has captured yet more stunning footage of an orca pod.
The footage was captured off West Mainland yesterday (Tuesday) by Hugh Harrop, who founded Shetland Wildlife.
It shows the 27s orca pod, which takes its name from its matriarch’s identification number.
