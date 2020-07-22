News

The SIC’s meetings to be recorded from next month – with hopes raised for ‘live-streaming’ in near future

Andrew Hirst
SIC leader Steven Coutts presented the motion.

The SIC’s meetings will be recorded from next month in a bid to increase public accessibility to its decision making process, members agreed. 

Presenting the motion at today’s (Wednesday) SIC meeting, leader Steven Coutts said it was important to further develop the technological opportunities presented through the Covid-19  crisis. 

“We need to grasp the opportunity that we’ve got to ensure we’re recording and casting our meetings, so that the public can fully understand what goes on in terms of the decision making process,” he said. 

Mr Coutts said meetings should be uploaded on the day they are held “as a minimum” and he also wished to see live-casting of meetings. 

George Smith said he welcomed the motion and hoped it would lead to “much more political debate”.

Amanda Hawick said she had raised the issue of live-casting meetings in 2017 and she hoped the council could get there in the “near future”

Only “non-exempt items” will be recorded.

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

Andrew Hirst

