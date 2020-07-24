News ST Online

Isles MSP welcomes PM’s visit to Orkney

4 hours 31 min ago 0
Isles MSP welcomes PM’s visit to Orkney
Jamie Halcro Johnston

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston has said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to Orkney this week shows his “commitment” to delivering for all parts of the UK.

Mr Johnson visited Orkney on Thursday, but did not travel to Shetland.

The Scottish Conservative MSP said the Prime Minister’s visit was “very welcome”.

“Coming off the back of the announcement of £100m of Islands Deal funding, Boris Johnson making his first visit to Orkney in only the first year of his premiership shows just how important the future prosperity of the Northern Isles is to the UK government,” Mr Johnston said.

“It also highlights how the UK and Scottish governments working together can deliver for our islands, and why we need to see more collaboration and less division between Edinburgh and London.”

Protestors in Stromness campaigned against Mr Johnson’s visit, with many holding signs that championed the Black Lives Matter and Scottish independence movements.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.