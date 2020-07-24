Isles MSP welcomes PM’s visit to Orkney

Jamie Halcro Johnston

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston has said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to Orkney this week shows his “commitment” to delivering for all parts of the UK.

Mr Johnson visited Orkney on Thursday, but did not travel to Shetland.

The Scottish Conservative MSP said the Prime Minister’s visit was “very welcome”.

“Coming off the back of the announcement of £100m of Islands Deal funding, Boris Johnson making his first visit to Orkney in only the first year of his premiership shows just how important the future prosperity of the Northern Isles is to the UK government,” Mr Johnston said.

“It also highlights how the UK and Scottish governments working together can deliver for our islands, and why we need to see more collaboration and less division between Edinburgh and London.”

Protestors in Stromness campaigned against Mr Johnson’s visit, with many holding signs that championed the Black Lives Matter and Scottish independence movements.