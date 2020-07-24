NHS Shetland shares Orkney’s message urging visitors to ‘help us look after each other’

A message from Orkney, to you ❤️ Posted by orkney.com on Thursday, July 9, 2020

Shetland health leaders have echoed the message being shared in Orkney, urging visitors to do their bit in preventing the spread of the virus.

The video, titled “A message from Orkney” highlights the isles’ limited health services.

“So, if you’re coming here this summer, or later this year, help us look after each other,” one of the Orkney representatives says.

NHS Shetland shared the video on its Facebook page.

A spokeswoman said the message applied equally to Shetland, particularly as visitor numbers begin to grow.