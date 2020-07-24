Shetlanders who have been shielding due to Covid-19 can get out more from August 

Vulnerable people have had to shield during the pandemic.

Vulnerable Shetland folk who have been shielding through the Covid-19 pandemic will no longer have to do so from next month.

The Scottish government announced yesterday (Thursday) that shielding was able ot attend because the low levels of the virus nationally.

Chief medical officer Gregor Smith will be writing to those affected, outlining updated guidance.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said:” This will be a welcome and long-awaited announcement for around 180,000 people who have been shielding since the onset of the Covid-19 crisis – the implications of shielding have been enormous for every person affected, as well as their families and loved ones.”

People who have been shielding can also from today meet indoors with up to eight people from two households, with physical distancing.

From 1st August, those who have been shielding will be asked to follow general safety guidance, as well as follow stringent physical distancing and hygiene measures.