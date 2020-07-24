News

Visitors urged ‘act responsibly’ in the Shetland countryside – and don’t litter

Andrew Hirst 2 hours 33 min ago 0
Visitors urged 'act responsibly' in the Shetland countryside – and don't litter
Hermaness National Nature Reserve.

Visitors to the countryside in Shetland this weekend are being urged to “act responsibly” .

The Scottish government has issued the plea nationwide, with backing from the Highlands and Island Police, following reports ot littering and antisocial behaviour.  

Environment secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “We all want to enjoy our beautiful surroundings and have a duty to protect them, which is why I have been disappointed to learn of a number of incidents of littering, antisocial behaviour and damage to our natural environment since lockdown restrictions began to ease.

“Many of us are enjoying the opportunity to get outdoors after so many weeks spent close to home – and are doing so responsibly – but clearly a small minority of people are spoiling this for others, endangering themselves, nearby communities and our environment.”

Anyone found littering can fined and potentially prosecuted. 

Twitter

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

