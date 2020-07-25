Fishing and Marine News

June traffic is well down in Lerwick Harbour

Jim Tait 3 hours 19 min ago 0
June traffic is well down in Lerwick Harbour
Not so many supply vessels have been seen in Lerwick Harbour over the past couple of months. The Far Symphony was a rare caller last week. Photo: Ivan Reid

June saw the biggest decrease in shipping movements at Lerwick Harbour in a month since the coronavirus situation began.

The number of vessels listed as calling was 352, a drop of 242 and 38.2 per cent from the same month last year.

The total gross registered tonnage was also massively down, from 1,537,371 in June 2019 to 541,122 last month.

The 352 arrivals included 182 fishing boats, 57 workboats/tenders, 38 ro-ro ships, 34 live fish carriers, 16 oil-related vessels, five tankers, four ferries, four tugs, three yachts, three pilot boats, two general cargo ships and one barge.

The 182 fishing boats (actually up slightly from 2019) comprised 124 from Shetland, 56 from Britain and two from France.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Jim Tait

Jim Tait is news editor at The Shetland Times.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Jim Tait

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.