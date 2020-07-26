NorthLink announces pet-friendly cabins for crossings to Shetland

Pets will be able to travel in special cabins. Photo: NorthLink

Pets will now be able to travel with their owners in special cabins on ferry crossings between Shetland and the UK mainland.

NorthLink Ferries announced today (Sunday) that its pet friendly cabins would be available for bookings from tomorrow.

The cabins will be available on its vessels MV Hamnavoe, MV Hjaltland and MV Hrossey, travelling between Shetland, Orkney and the UK mainland.

Each ship has two pet-friendly cabins available which have en-suite facilities, side-by-side lower twin bunks and tea and coffee making facilities.

The pet-friendly cabins also have vinyl floor coverings, lidded dog bins, a dog bowl and a dog treat.

Customers can also walk their dogs on the outer deck. Owners will be expected to clear up any mess.

There is a £15 supplement for each pet staying in the cabin.

A deep clean will be carried out in each pet-friendly cabin each day.

Kennels are still available on board as well as the opportunity to leave pets in vehicles on the car deck.

