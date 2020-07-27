News

Coastal walker Penny will resume after lockdown

Jim Tait 9 hours 5 min ago 0
Long-distance walker Karen Penny is to re-start the coastal trek which she aborted in Shetland after the coronavirus outbreak.

The Welsh woman had intended to walk 20,000 miles around the UK to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Ms Penny, 54, had been travelling continuously for 13 months from her home in Gower, South Wales before the Covid-19 pandemic forced her to return home in March.

She had walked 6,405 miles and reached the UK’s most northerly point in Shetland, where she placed an Alzheimer’s Research UK flag to mark the point at which she had to break off her journey.

She said: “I’ve also been keeping myself fit by taking lots of walks around the beautiful Gower coastline, as well as enjoying spending some quality time with my husband and elderly cat Bilbo, who I thought I might never see again.

