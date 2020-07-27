News

Donation points set up for those affected by Moorfield blaze

Ryan Nicolson 12 hours 27 min ago 0
Three drop-off points have been set up for those who wish to donate clothes, toiletries or electronics to those who have lost everything in this morning’s Moorfield Hotel fire.

Cat Duncan, who has friends who have lost belongings in this morning’s blaze, has organised for donations to be left in Brae, Lerwick and Tresta.

The public can bring donations to the Mid Brae Inn, the Gilbertson Park or Evette Walterson’s home in Tresta.

Ms Duncan wrote on Facebook that she had been “overwhelmed” with donations, and already had enough for the six live-in staff who had lost possessions when the hotel blaze began early this morning.

The British Red Cross are opening the Gilbertson Park between 1-2pm today and tomorrow, and 1-3pm on Wednesday, and will take any donations north.

Nicola Stove of the British Red Cross said that it was “really good to see the community coming together”, with people in Lerwick already coming forward to donate essential items.

And Mrs Walterson, who said the porch of her green-and-white house in the Sandsound road of Tresta would be left open for donations, added she had also already had a bag of clothes dropped off at hers early this morning.

