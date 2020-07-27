News

Fire chief thanks Brae community for its support during Moorfield Hotel blaze

Andrew Hirst 14 hours 7 min ago 0
An image captured during the height of the fire at the Moorfield Hotel.

Firefighters have praised the community of Brae for its co-operation during the major blaze that tore through the Moorfield Hotel this morning. 

Iain MacLeod, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s local senior officer for Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland, offered his thanks for the residents’ support during this “disruptive incident”.

Mr MacLeod’s teams were alerted to the fire at 12.30am when operations control sent nine appliances to attend – six from other stations across Shetland. 

He said crews arrived to find a “rapidly developing fire”.

“As part of a pre-planned emergency planning agreement, Sollum Voe Oil Terminal’s industrial fire teams and resources also arrived at the incident to assist firefighters,” Mr MacLeod added.

“A number of hotel guests were evacuated and relocated.

“There are no reported casualties.

“Crews remain at the scene as they work to extinguish the fire.

“I would like to thank local residents for their support and co-operation during this disruptive incident.”

Twitter

