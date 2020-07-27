Man is fined at Lerwick Sheriff Court

A man has been fined £420 at Lerwick Sheriff Court after he admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards a woman.

The incident happened on Saturday at Dalsetter Wynd in Dunrossness.

David McArthur of Den Park, Abernethy, Bridge of Earn admitted placing his ex partner in a state of fear or alarm.

He refused to leave the premises and repeatedly headbutted and damaged a door.

The incident happened while he was on bail.

McArthur was also told to abide by a non-harassment order for nine months.