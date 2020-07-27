News

Moorfield appeal smashes target in hours

Ryan Nicolson 14 hours 59 min ago 0
Moorfield appeal smashes target in hours

An appeal to raise money for those hit by the fire in the Moorfield Hotel in Brae has smashed its target in just two hours.

The GoFundMe appeal, started on Monday morning by James Milne, had raised more than £1,000 by 10.50am.

The initial aim was to raise £500.

Mr Milne was shocked to hear that the appeal had raised more than double the original aim so quickly, and said it was “just incredible”.

He said he had started the appeal to all those that had lost everything in the blaze, with some of those affected “good friends” of his.

He said him and some friends had been up from 4am speaking about the best way that they could help the staff and workmen who had lost belongings in the early hours of Monday morning.

Mr Milne cited an example of one member of the waiting staff from Portugal, who had lost their passport in the fire.

He said he was “going to struggle to get home” now.

The mood in the North Mainland was one of devastation, and disbelief, Mr Milne said.

“You’re just thinking, ‘what can happen next?’

“It’s just one thing after another, just when you think it can’t get worse.”

The blaze comes with the hotel set to close at the beginning of August, and with the staff set to be made redundant by owners BDL.

But while the mood was sombre this morning, Mr Milne said the response to the appeal showed the strength of the community in Shetland.

“It’s been a brilliant response, it really has been amazing.”

You can donate to the appeal at this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/staff-who-have-lost-everything?sharetype=teams&member=5141292&pc=fb_tco_campmgmtbnr_m&rcid=r01-1595835278-2544e6af9b02427e&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_lico%2Bbanner%2BexpWdC&fbclid=IwAR2sybdBdc9KxKtvcCb5LFQfVg0qkh0wg0kDghjPa39pgxh2Yt456DyKEfw

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.