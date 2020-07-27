Moorfield appeal smashes target in hours

An appeal to raise money for those hit by the fire in the Moorfield Hotel in Brae has smashed its target in just two hours.

The GoFundMe appeal, started on Monday morning by James Milne, had raised more than £1,000 by 10.50am.

The initial aim was to raise £500.

Mr Milne was shocked to hear that the appeal had raised more than double the original aim so quickly, and said it was “just incredible”.

He said he had started the appeal to all those that had lost everything in the blaze, with some of those affected “good friends” of his.

He said him and some friends had been up from 4am speaking about the best way that they could help the staff and workmen who had lost belongings in the early hours of Monday morning.

Mr Milne cited an example of one member of the waiting staff from Portugal, who had lost their passport in the fire.

He said he was “going to struggle to get home” now.

The mood in the North Mainland was one of devastation, and disbelief, Mr Milne said.

“You’re just thinking, ‘what can happen next?’

“It’s just one thing after another, just when you think it can’t get worse.”

The blaze comes with the hotel set to close at the beginning of August, and with the staff set to be made redundant by owners BDL.

But while the mood was sombre this morning, Mr Milne said the response to the appeal showed the strength of the community in Shetland.

“It’s been a brilliant response, it really has been amazing.”

You can donate to the appeal at this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/staff-who-have-lost-everything