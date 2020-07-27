MSP praises emergency service workers who ‘battled through the night’ to tackle Moorfield Hotel fire

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston.

An isles politician has praised the community for pulling together in the midst of a devastating fire at the Moorfield Hotel in Brae.

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halco Johnston also paid tribute to the emergency services who “battled the fire through the night”.

“Thankfully it seems that all staff and guests were quickly evacuated and that there has been no serious injury caused,” he said.

“As ever, we can be proud of the islands community who have already pulled together. My thanks particularly go to all the people who helped find alternative accommodation for those impacted by the blaze.”