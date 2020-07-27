News

Andrew Hirst 12 hours 27 min ago
Police in Shetland appeal for anyone with information about Moorfield Hotel fire to contact officers
The Moorfield Hotel fire.

Police in Shetland  are continuing enquiries at the site of the Moorfield Hotel fire in Brae – and have asked anyone with information to get in touch. 

Officers have been assisting the fire service at the scene since the incident was reported in the early hours of this morning. 

They have closed the B9076 road from the junction at Co-op in Brae to Scatsta Airport to allow emergency services to carry out their investigations.

“Motorists and members of the public are requested to avoid the area in the meantime,” Police Scotland said in a statement earlier today. 

“Residents within Brae and Northmavine areas are advised to keep their windows closed. “

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact officers in Shetland on 101, via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or alternatively attend at Lerwick Police Station.

