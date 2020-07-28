Moorfield Hotel fire investigation could take weeks to provide answers

The scene of the Moorfield Hotel fire on Monday afternoon.

Police and fire services are to carry out a joint investigation into the massive blaze which destroyed the Moorfield Hotel in Brae – but it could take weeks to complete.

Emergency services have been working together at the scene of the fire, which was reported at 12.30am yesterday (Monday).

Chief Inspector Lindsay Tulloch said today that his officers were continuing to work with colleagues in the fire service.

“The fire has been brought under control and there will be a joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the exact cause,” he added.

Mr Tulloch said the B9076 remained closed from the junction at Co-op Brae to Scatsta airport and motorists and asked members of the public to avoid the area.

“Residents in the Brae and Northmavine area are also advised to continue to keep their windows closed,” he added.

The fire service, which had one appliance at the scene this morning, said investigations can take days or weeks depending on the scale of the incident.