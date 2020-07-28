Scalloway fire crew attends Burra fire
The Scalloway fire crew attended a dwelling fire in Burra on Tuesday afternoon.
Two appliances from Scalloway were dispatched to Hamnavoe at around 12.40pm on Tuesday, to deal with reports of a dwelling fire.
The fire was out when the appliances arrived, however.
One hosereel jet, one safety jet, a thermal imaging camera and two members wearing BA equipment were used to ensure that the building remained safe before the crew left the scene.
