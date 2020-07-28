Scottish contractor awarded contract to build Viking windfarm

Scottish civil engineering contractor RJ McLeod has been awarded the main contract to build the 103-turbine Viking Energy windfarm.

Viking has said the contract is one of the largest of its type in Scotland.

As part of its contract, the Glasgow-based RJ McLeod will build the network of access tracks through the wind farm site as well as the new Sandwater road, construction compounds, and the bases and crane pads for the turbines.

Viking says the company will “bring local opportunities” to Shetland, such as direct employment for plant hire.

SSE Renewables director of development Mike Seaton said he was “delighted” to announced the company would be taking on the contract.

“SSE Renewables and RJ McLeod are committed to maximising opportunities for the local, Shetland, and wider Scottish supply chain from Viking’s construction and to creating significant employment opportunities while we build this excellent flagship onshore wind project.”

RJ McLeod joint managing director Bruce Clark said his company were “very pleased” to be awarded the contract, and that they were used to delivering projects in remote locations.

“As a business, we’re committed to approaching this contract in a way which seeks to maximise the opportunities for Shetland businesses.”

Construction is due to begin next month, and to be completed in 2024.